Friday crash in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on August 10, 2018 at 3:14 pm
Emergency personnel responded about 2:45 p.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash with minor injury on Palmer Road at Ghent Road in Columbia.
Columbia police, fire department and EMS personnel responded to the crash. Initial reports indicate a 74-year-old woman was transported to Memorial Hospital in Belleville with chest pain.
