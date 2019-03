By Corey Saathoff on March 22, 2019 at 11:48 am

Emergency personnel responded about 11:30 a.m. Friday to a two-vehicle crash at Palmer and Ghent roads in Columbia.

One of the vehicles was reported to have rolled over as a result of the collision but was back on all four wheels upon emergency responder arrival.

Injuries were believed to be minor, with Columbia Fire Department personnel assisting with traffic control.