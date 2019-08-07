 Former Bulldogs reunite in Duluth - Republic-Times | News

Former Bulldogs reunite in Duluth

By on August 7, 2019 at 10:57 am

Two former Waterloo High School pitching standouts are teammates once again, playing summer ball up north.

Cole Milam, a 6-foot-4 righthander who pitches at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Erik Kaiser, a 6-foot-5 righty who pitches at Vanderbilt University, are members of the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League.

The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer circuit featuring 22 teams in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Dakota and also Canada…

For more, pick up this week’s issue or click here to subscribe.

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.