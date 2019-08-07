Former Bulldogs reunite in Duluth

Two former Waterloo High School pitching standouts are teammates once again, playing summer ball up north.

Cole Milam, a 6-foot-4 righthander who pitches at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and Erik Kaiser, a 6-foot-5 righty who pitches at Vanderbilt University, are members of the Duluth Huskies in the Northwoods League.

The Northwoods League is a collegiate summer circuit featuring 22 teams in Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, North Dakota and also Canada…

