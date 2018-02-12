Forgery reported at Columbia bank

Police are investigating a forgery that took place Monday at a Columbia bank.

Columbia police said that shortly after noon, a maroon Ford Edge occupied by two white females delivered what was later determined to be a forged document to a teller in the Reliance Bank drive-through to obtain an undisclosed amount of cash. The bank is located at 180 Admiral Trost Drive.

The incident was not reported to police until shortly after 2 p.m.

Columbia police said similar incidents involving the same description of suspects were reported to authorities in St. Louis County and other Missouri agencies on Monday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at 281-5151.