Flu causing students to bug out

Local school officials are noticing more student absences attributed to the flu or flu-like symptoms recently, leading to more cautious behaviors among teachers and administration.

Columbia school superintendent Dr. Gina Segobiano told the Republic-Times her schools are seeing a lot of flu activity, but also a lot of stomach issues and even strep throat. She did not confirm whether numbers are higher than this time last year.

“The teachers are doing a lot of hand washing, using sanitizer to clean desktops and door knobs, and spraying a lot of Lysol,” she said.

Additionally, Waterloo school superintendent Brian Charron said many of his students’ absences over the past few weeks are attributed to flu-like symptoms. He also indicated that the numbers are certainly higher than last year, causing teachers and administrators to monitor the situation…>>>

