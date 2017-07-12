Fleming makes pro debut

Columbia’s Josh Fleming is pitching this summer in the minor leagues upon getting drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays last month.

“Today my dreams came true,” Fleming stated in an Instagram post on June 20, the day he signed a professional contract with the Rays. “I couldn’t have done it without the constant support of my family and friends. I can’t wait to get started and get to work.”

The 2014 Columbia High School graduate was selected in the fifth round (139th overall) of the Major League Baseball draft on June 13 following a sensational spring on the mound for Webster University.

Fleming made his professional debut with Tampa Bay’s rookie affiliate, the Princeton Rays of the Appalachian League, on June 27, throwing two scoreless innings of relief. He allowed no hits and struck out one.

So far this summer, Fleming is 1-0 with eight strikeouts and five earned runs allowed in 7.1 innings pitched for Princeton…>>>

