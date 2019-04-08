Fire scare at Washy’s Saloon

Pictured, first responders survey the damage to the wrapping around a refrigeration unit at Washy’s Saloon in Waterloo early Tuesday evening.

The Waterloo Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department and Monroe County EMS responded at about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday to Washy’s Saloon at 1324 Jamie Lane for calls of a fire that appeared to be coming from the kitchen and moving toward the roof.

That was not the case, as a trash can simply caught fire beside the building, melting a wrapping around an outdoor refrigeration unit.

“I guess the flames were pretty high so it might have looked like it was coming out of the roof,” Waterloo Fire Chief Aaron Shive said.

Shive said the fire was most likely started by a cigarette that was put in the trash can.

The fire was already extinguished when the fire department arrived at the scene.