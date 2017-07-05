Fire destroys rural Millstadt home

Five departments responded to an early Wednesday morning house fire in rural Millstadt.

The Millstadt Fire Department received assistance from Columbia, Smithton, Hecker and Villa Hills in responding at about 5 a.m. to a fully involved large structure fire at 6101 Floraville Road in rural St. Clair County.

The home is a total loss, with the roof completely gone from the structure. Five people were inside the home when the fire broke out, with police having to help one of the occupants escape the blaze. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Millstadt Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire.

The owner of the home is Joli Hern, according to the Belleville News-Democrat.

Check back for more details as they become available.