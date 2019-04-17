Fatal house fire near Columbia

Pictured is the scene of an early Thursday morning house fire on Summit View near Columbia in rural St. Clair County.

An early Thursday morning fire destroyed a large residence in the 7100 block of Summit View Drive off Mule Road near Columbia and a fire official said one woman who was trapped in the home has died.

The Columbia Fire Department responded shortly after 3:15 a.m. with assistance from several neighboring departments and the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.

The residence was fully engulfed with flames seen shooting from the structure from a distance away. Emergency crews were still on scene at 8:30 a.m.

The fire was reported as a thunderstorm with heavy lightning was rolling through the region. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, however.

A woman who was the only occupant of the home at the time of the fire called 911 to say she was trapped in a second floor bedroom. A Columbia fire official confirmed with the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was founded deceased inside the residence.