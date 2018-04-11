Fire damages Columbia home

Multiple fire departments responded shortly after 7:30 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 300 block of Longview Drive in Columbia.

Columbia received assistance from the Millstadt and Waterloo fire departments at the scene, with Dupo standing by its engine house.

The fire appeared to have originated in the basement of the home, with a basement bedroom completely destroyed and other smoke and fire damage sustained throughout the structure.

“When we pulled up, smoke was pouring out of all of the eaves,” Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said. “They will be displaced. Can’t stay in that house.”

No injuries were reported in the blaze. Firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 9 a.m.