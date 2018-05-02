 Fire damages Columbia fish store - Republic-Times | News

By on May 2, 2018 at 11:54 am

Firefighters assess the damage following a structure fire at The Corner Reef in Columbia. (Sean McGowan photo)

The Columbia Fire Department responded at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday to a working structure fire at The Corner Reef, 115 E. Whiteside Street, in downtown Columbia.

CFD initially requested mutual aid from Waterloo and Millstadt fire departments but Waterloo stayed at its engine house when firefighters managed to extinguish the flames within 10 minutes, Columbia Assistant Fire Chief Jim Broshears said. Millstadt supplied a pumper and manpower.

Broshears told the Republic-Times that the entire space The Corner Reef occupies sustained smoke, fire and water damage. The east end of the garage where the fire originated sustained most of the damage. He referred to the cause of the fire as electrical in nature.

The Corner Reef owners were able to get “just about all of” the fish out of the facility, Broshears added.

“They were taking their fish out of there to a safe location,” he said.

Broshears said the building is covered by insurance. The Corner Reef sells wild and aqua cultured/tank raised corals and fish, the business’ Facebook page states.

“Everyone is OK but The Corner Reef is going to be closed today. I don’t see us opening back up in Columbia,” the ownership shared on Facebook.


