Fears And The Younger Self | Mark’s Remarks

I think about what I feared when I was younger and how many of those fears have gone away. I also realize that things worry me that didn’t worry me when I was younger.

I’m told that the nervous system continues to change as we grow older, and I’m inclined to believe it.

When I was quite young, storms scared me, especially tornados. We had seen a film about tornados in science class in fourth grade, showing the aftermath of a twister. I’m pretty sure I was afraid of them before that, though.

Now, I think I would almost fancy being a storm chaser. It seems very exciting and even fun, although I’m sure the chasers would tell you it’s serious business. I guess I’d like to see a funnel cloud or chase one, as long as I was far enough away.

This time of year always reminds me of when I moved to Columbia from a small town two hours away. As a kid, St. Louis was the big city and a place that was a bit scary. Even as a teenager, I had driven to St. Louis and around the city, but I always knew where I was going.

After I had become a new teacher, I decided I’d go to Sam’s Wholesale Club and get a couple of giant bags of popcorn. I was sort of sure of the path to take, but I had never been to this new place called South County, nor did I really know anything about it.

I thought “South County” was a city in itself at the time, although I figured it was pretty big. Someone had told me how to get to Sam’s, so off I went, pretending I was a big city person.

I had also never heard of the JB Bridge, nor had I thought I needed to cross it to get where I was going. I didn’t know that I-255 became I-270. I’m telling you, the first time I drove to this mysterious place called South County, I nearly scared myself senseless.

I am ashamed to admit it, but it’s funny to me now: remember the gas station on the corner of Lindbergh? I stopped there and asked for directions to Sam’s. And I’m pretty sure the people there laughed at me a little. I’m sure I looked like a country bumpkin who had lost his way.

Now we zip back and forth between Missouri and Illinois as if we’d done it all our lives. I guess we have.

It’s been almost 30 years, after all.