FCB acquires Columbia National Bank

FCB Banks announced Tuesday that it has acquired Columbia National Bank. The combined organization will continue to serve customers from all current locations of FCB Banks and CNB, according to a press release.

Kurt Stumpf, President of CNB, will become Senior Vice President of FCB Banks following the transaction and will continue to lead the Monroe County market.

Completion of this transaction is subject to approval. The closing of the transaction is expected to occur later this year. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are excited to welcome Columbia National Bank’s customers and team members to the FCB Banks family,” Mark Zavaglia, President and COO of FCB Banks, said. “Columbia National has built a solid community banking franchise through which FCB Banks can provide our extensive offerings of banking products, investment products, advanced technology and services to Columbia National’s current and prospective clients. This acquisition will result in our first FCB Banks location in Monroe County.”

“We are pleased to partner with a quality institution like FCB Banks, which has demonstrated commitment to the community bank business model, centered around exceptional customer service,” Kurt Stumpf, President of Columbia National Bank, stated. “Through this business combination, we will be able to offer an improved suite of products and technology to our customers. Our customers, employees and community will immediately benefit from FCB Banks reputation, financial strength and capabilities.”

FCB Banks, headquartered in Collinsville, operates 13 full-service bank centers in the Illinois counties of Madison (Collinsville headquarters and locations in Collinsville, Highland, Edwardsville, Troy and Maryville), St. Clair (locations in Belleville, Caseyville, Swansea and O’Fallon), and Clinton (locations in New Baden, Trenton and Albers). In addition, the bank operates two full-service bank centers in St. Louis County, Mo. (Florissant and South County).

