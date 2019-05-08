Evening road work on I-255

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that I-255 between the Jefferson Barracks Bridge and Route 3 near Columbia will be restricted to one lane in each direction beginning Monday, May 13, weather permitting.

These restrictions will take place nightly between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., IDOT said. The work is necessary to complete pavement repairs and is expected to be completed by Friday, May 17.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area, IDOT said. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

The contractor on this project is Kinney Contractors from Raymond.