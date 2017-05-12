Erica Schaab | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on May 12, 2017 at 11:43 am
Erica Schaab
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School softball standout Erica Schaab.
The senior outfielder leads the Bulldogs in hitting this spring at .480 with six home runs, 22 RBIs and 27 runs scored.
