End of the road for girls hoops teams

Only one local girls basketball team was still standing entering play Tuesday night as Columbia won its first round regional contest and both Waterloo and Gibault suffered season-ending defeats.

For Waterloo, Monday’s regional loss to Freeburg also marked the end for head coach Matt Lucash, who is stepping down after 11 seasons.

The young Bulldogs squad trailed 26-10 after one quarter at Freeburg and finished with a 69-33 loss. Waterloo (4-21) shot just 29 percent from the floor.

Heather Albers led the ‘Dogs with 12 points.

Waterloo also lost to Freeburg on Saturday, 51-24, in what was Lucash’s final home game as head coach.

The Bulldogs did pull off a 49-42 victory over Triad at home Thursday on senior night, giving Lucash one last positive memory.

Senior Sydney Luedeman poured in a season-high 29 points in the win. She led the team in scoring this season at 10.3 points per game.

“I was very proud of my team pulling together that night,” Lucash said. “We showed a lot of effort and character.”

Waterloo started a lineup of four inexperienced players this season plus a bench consisting of six players with no prior varsity experience.

“We worked hard to come together as a team to try to win games,” he said.

Lucash posted a career record of 117-185 at Waterloo, with his best season being the 2008-09 squad led by the program’s all-time leading scorer, Jennifer Conway, that went 16-9…>>>

