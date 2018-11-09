Eli Ward and Jenna Schwartz | Athletes of the Week

The Republic-Times Athletes of the Week are Waterloo High School cross country runners Eli Ward and Jenna Schwartz. Both earned all-state medals for their performances at the IHSA Class 2A state cross country meet last Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Ward placed 18th in the boys race with a time of 15:13.

Schwartz, last year’s state champion, placed fifth in the girls race with a time of 17:14.67.