Edwin J. “Beanie” Esker | Obituary

Edwin J. “Beanie” Esker, 53, of Fults, died July 5, 2017, in Fults.

He was born Aug. 28, 1963, in Red Bud, son of the late Everett H. and Evelyn Esker (nee Jost).

Edwin was a member of St. John United Church of Christ, Maeystown.

He is survived by his children Alyssa Esker, Jacob Esker and Curtis Esker; brother Eugene Esker; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Edward, Ervin, Erdmann and Elvis Esker; and sister Edna May Page.

A memorial service is at 5 p.m. July 15, at St. John United Church of Christ, in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Maeystown.