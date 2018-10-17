Echoes of patriotism christen grain bin

More than 467,000 people have viewed a video of The Bethel College Choir singing in an empty grain bin on YouTube.

Among those viewers was a Gibault Catholic High School student whose parents own Hecker Feed Services.

She showed the video to her parents, who thought Gibault’s a cappella group, the Hawkappellas, should recreate the video in a new grain bin that had been put up at the family business.

So, Gibault parent Christine Lohrberg asked fellow Gibault parent James Southworth to make it happen.

“I sent the video to (principal) Russ Hart and talked to him that morning,” Southworth recounted. “He got it to (music director) Scott Ruppel, and my daughter said she heard it in three or four classrooms walking around school that morning. It went like wildfire through Gibault that they were going to do this. The other staff members were excited about it as well.”

Ruppel was among those excited staff members.

“I thought it was so cool and such a neat idea because of the acoustics in those grain bins,” he said. “You sing a note or you hit a note and it just echoes forever and ever and ever.”

Ruppel immediately knew his students would sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” When he brought the idea to the Hawkappellas, they were shocked…>>>

