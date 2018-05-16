Eagles win another regional title

The Columbia High School girls soccer team cruised to another regional title Friday night with eyes on winning the next few games at home for a trip to state.

In the Class 1A Metropolis Regional, the Eagles outscored Massac County and Murphysboro by a combined scored of 15-1.

Last Tuesday, Kennedy Jones scored four goals and Chloe Graff added a goal and assist in a 7-0 victory over Massac County.

On Friday, Jones scored three goals with two assists and Graff added a goal and assist in an 8-1 title-clinching win over Murphysboro.

The Eagles had been bitten by the injury bug at the end of the regular season but appear to be near full strength for the postseason.

“(I) thought we played well,” Columbia head coach Jamey Bridges said. “We’re finally healthy and have everyone back, so that helps. We overcame the travel both days to really get on top early.”

Jones has 49 goals and 18 assists this season to rank among the top scorers in the St. Louis area.

Graff has 10 goals and 15 assists and Sophia Bonaldi has nine goals and 17 assists for the Eagles, who blasted Roxana in the Columbia Sectional on Tuesday night…>>>

