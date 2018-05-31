Eagles streak into sectional final

March 20. That’s the last time the Columbia High School baseball team suffered defeat.

The Eagles (29-3) won their 27th straight game Wednesday at the Class 3A Centralia Sectional over Mt. Vernon, 8-4.

Kyle Steve pitched three and one-third scoreless innings of relief with five strikeouts, and gave the Eagles a 6-4 lead in the third inning with an RBI single. Steve, who has a record of 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA this season, came on to pitch in relief of starter Luke Watson.

Dylan Hildebrand hit an RBI double in the first inning and Brennen van Breusegen plated two more with his double in the second. He had three hits on the day to lead Columbia’s 12-hit attack.

The Eagles advance to the sectional final, where they will face Triad on Saturday. Columbia edged Triad, 4-2, on May 4.

The winner of Saturday’s contest advances to the supersectional set for 4 p.m. Monday at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.