Eagles, other boys bowlers advance to sectional

The Columbia High School boys bowling team placed third at the Cahokia Regional on Saturday to advance to the sectional round.

The Eagles, who qualified for the state tournament as a team last year, were led at the regional by Nathan Bostick, who posted a total score of 1,214 (202 per game average) over six games.

Also advancing to the sectional to be played this weekend at Mt. Vernon were Waterloo’s Ryan Matzig (201.5 average) and Zack Marshall (201 average), Gibault’s Josh Hugger (199 average) and Dupo’s Cody Putnam (200.6 average).

It’s been another successful season for the entire CHS bowling program this winter.

The Columbia varsity boys repeated as Cahokia Conference champions this season, going a perfect 16-0.

In tournament play, the Eagles placed fifth in the Collinsville tournament, second at the Salem Wildcat Tournament, won this year’s Kegler Tournament, and finished ninth in the 40-team Panther Tournament. The Eagles earned the title of West Park Cup Champions…>>>

