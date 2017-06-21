Eagles earn all-state softball honors

The season may have ended in heartbreak for the Columbia softball squad this spring, but the talent put on display by several Eagles did not go unnoticed.

Columbia finished 28-5 this season under head coach Rhonda Major, capturing a regional title in the process before falling in the sectional final to Herrin.

The Illinois Coaches Association released its Class 3A All-State Softball Team last week, with Columbia landing four of its players on the list.

Earning second team all-state honors was senior shortstop Courtney Weilbacher. With a single in the sectional final loss on June 3, Weilbacher collected her 200th career varsity hit for the Eagles, marking the first such accomplishment in school history.

Weilbacher, whose older sister Brianna pitches at Iowa State University, led the Eagles in hitting this spring with a .530 average. She also had five home runs, 35 RBIs, 52 runs scored and 10 triples.

Her average ranked seventh in the entire St. Louis area. Her 10 triples led the area.

