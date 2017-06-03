Eagles drop sectional title game to Herrin

The Columbia High School softball team played neck and neck with a tough Herrin squad for the Class 3A sectional title at home on Saturday before surrendering four runs in the seventh inning to fall, 4-0.

Last Saturday, Herrin took down Waterloo in the regional final with a walk-off grand slam in the seventh inning at Mt. Vernon. This time, the Herrin hitters were aided by three walks with two outs in the final frame before getting a two-run double and two more hits to plate four runs.

Columbia ends its season at 28-5. Herrin advances to the Mattoon Supersectional on Tuesday.

Both teams put plenty of runners on base, only to strand them time and again. Columbia’s best chance to score may have been in the first inning. Courtney Weilbacher and Chelsy Pena both singled for the Eagles, but a double play ended the threat.

The game was scoreless into the seventh inning in what was a well-played game by both teams. Mikaela Kossina pitched well for Columbia, recording several strikeouts in key situations.

Saturday marked the only time the Eagles were shut out in a game the entire season.