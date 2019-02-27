Eagles down ‘Dogs again

The Columbia Eagles are the last local high school boys hoops team still playing following a hard-fought victory Monday night over Monroe County rival Waterloo at the Class 3A Freeburg Regional.

The game was much closer than the 61-43 final score indicates, however.

Waterloo – which entered the game with a record of 7-24 and eight straight losses – actually led the Eagles after one quarter, 15-13. The game was tied at 20-20 late in the first half until a lay-in by Jacob O’Connor and a pair of free throws by Jackson Holmes gave Columbia the four-point halftime edge.

“I think our kids were a little nervous early, chasing a little bit on defense and taking some quick shots on offense,” Columbia head coach Mark Sandstrom said.

The Eagles (19-12) moved the ball inside to Cole Khoury more in the second half and capitalized on some wide open three-pointers when Waterloo double-teamed the 6-foot-8 senior.

“We were much more ourselves in the second half and executed much better,” Sandstrom said…>>>

Read more in the February 27, 2019, issue.

If you don’t already receive the Republic-Times newspaper in your mailbox, click here or call 939-3814 to subscribe.

Or consider joining a growing number of readers who receive their news electronically. To view a free demo of the online R-T, click here.

Subscribe to the full-color online edition of the Republic-Times, which is delivered to your inbox every Wednesday by lunchtime and can be accessed anywhere, from any electronic device, for just $28 a year, by clicking here or calling 939-3814.