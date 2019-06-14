Dustin Crawford | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School baseball player Dustin Crawford. The sophomore righthander went 12-2 with a 1.51 ERA this season for the Bulldogs, including seven complete games, and also hit .293. He threw a complete game in Waterloo’s IHSA Class 3A third place game on Saturday, which was a 9-2 victory.

