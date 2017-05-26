Dupo High School Softball | Team of Week
By Republic-Times
on May 26, 2017 at 2:22 pm
The 2017 Dupo High School softball team with their regional plaque.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School softball team.
The Tigers won their fourth straight Class 2A regional title with a 5-4 victory at home over Wood River on Monday.
Dupo (20-9), the Class 2A runner-up from a year ago, ended its season with a sectional loss to Williamsville on Wednesday.
