Dupo High School Softball | Team of Week

By Republic-Times on May 26, 2017 at 2:22 pm

The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School softball team.

The Tigers won their fourth straight Class 2A regional title with a 5-4 victory at home over Wood River on Monday.

Dupo (20-9), the Class 2A runner-up from a year ago, ended its season with a sectional loss to Williamsville on Wednesday.