Dupo High School Football | Team of the Week

By Republic-Times
on October 26, 2018 at 12:50 pm
Members of the 2018 Dupo High School football team are, from left, front row, Malik Calhoun, Gage Hartsell, Hunter Stephens, Mark Lesch, Matthew Kimbrel and Victor Hammack; second row: Lawrence Almefleh, Andrew McAllister, Mason Tinker, Dallas Parks, Kyle Stansch, Camden Biggs, Nik Houston, Alex Barnhart and Jacob McAllister; and back row: Ashton Bell, Devin Similey, Trenton Keys, Cody Heusohn, Kaleb Chism, Noah Chism, CJ Robinson, Tyler Kyle, Kolby Stephens, Trey Hooker and Kaleb Coleman.
The Republic-Times Team of the Week is the Dupo High School football squad.
The Tigers finished 4-5 this season under first-year head coach Joe Day, who previously served as an assistant coach for Vianney in St. Louis.
This year’s win total is more than the past four seasons combined for the program, which went 0-9 last season and 1-8 each of the three seasons before that. (Kermit Constantine photo)
