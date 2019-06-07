Drake Downing | Athlete of the Week

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School pitcher Drake Downing. The junior righthander was dominant during his team’s 3-1 win over Carbondale for the Class 3A Salem Sectional title on Saturday. He struck out 10 without any walks and allowed just four hits in the completegame effort. Downing also won the regional title gameover Columbia on May 25 with a one-hitter. For the season,Downing is 7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65.3innings pitched for the state bound Bulldogs (23-12).