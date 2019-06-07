 Drake Downing | Athlete of the Week - Republic-Times | News

Drake Downing | Athlete of the Week

By on June 7, 2019 at 2:07 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Waterloo High School pitcher Drake Downing. The junior righthander was dominant during his team’s 3-1 win over Carbondale for the Class 3A Salem Sectional title on Saturday. He struck out 10 without any walks and allowed just four hits in the completegame effort. Downing also won the regional title gameover Columbia on May 25 with a one-hitter. For the season,Downing is 7-3 with a 1.82 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65.3innings pitched for the state bound Bulldogs (23-12).

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.