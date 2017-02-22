Dorothy V. Williamson | Obituary

Dorothy V. Williamson (nee Redolfi), 90, of Waterloo, died Feb. 18, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 31, 1926, in Gillespie, daughter of the late Joseph M. and Mary V. Redolfi Sr. (nee Priori).

She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Valmeyer, American Legion Post 901 Auxiliary, and St. Ann’s Altar Society.

She worked as a bookkeeper for Slickney Hoelscher in St. Louis, M. Gilly Riefer Co. in St. Louis, Luhr Brothers in Columbia, and Petri Insurance Agency in Waterloo for 29 years.

She is survived by her children Mary Jo Robinson and Barbara (Stacy) Roberts; grandchildren Bethany (Kevin) Booher, Audie (Abby) Prange, and April (Ryan) Jarvis; great-grandchildren Remy Liam Penn Booher, Louden Ty Booher, Luke Hardy, Tressel Jarvis and Scarlet Jarvis; sister-in-law Phoebe Louer; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Coy A. Williamson Jr., brother Joseph Redolfi Jr., sister Joanne Byots, sister-in-law Mary Jane Reichert, brothers-in-law Russell Reichert, William Byots, and Carlyle Louer, niece Gwen Reichert, and nephew Jim Byots.

Visitation was Feb. 19-20, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 20, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Valmeyer, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating.

Interment followed at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to St. Mary Catholic Church, Valmeyer.