Doris J. Horn | Obituary

Doris J. Horn, 80, of Waterloo, died April 23, 2017, in St. Louis.

She was born April 12, 1937, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Eldo M. Sr. and Ida Marion Horn (nee Foslar).

She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, and was a former Sunday School teacher, and a former hairdresser.

She is survived by siblings Irene R. Bruce, Bob Horn, and Janet (Norbert) Mudd; sisters-in-law Mary E. Horn and Carol Sue Horn; nieces and nephews Angela (John) Schneider, Bradley M. (Kierstin) Horn, Victoria (Blake) Nation, and Brian (Lisa Breeding) Mudd; along with a great-niece, great-nephews, and aunt and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Eldo M. Horn Jr., and brother-in-law Larry R. Bruce.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. April 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home, and 9-1- a.m. April 28, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. April 28 at the church, Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Immanuel Lutheran Church Building Fund.