 Division battle down to the wire - Republic-Times | News

Division battle down to the wire

By on July 24, 2019 at 11:55 am
Waterloo second baseman Mitchell Krebs makes a play during a recent game. 

The Monroe Division of the Mon-Clair League still has four teams in contention for the title entering the final week of action. 

The Belleville Rockies lead the division at 15-5, followed by the Fairview Heights Redbirds at 15-7, Waterloo Millers at 14-6 and Millstadt Green Machine at 13-9.

The Valmeyer Lakers sit in last place at 6-18.

Waterloo, which went 2-1 over the weekend to remain in the hunt, hosts Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night and Millstadt for two on Saturday before traveling to Belleville for a crucial Sunday doubleheader…

Corey Saathoff

Corey is the editor of the Republic-Times. He has worked at the newspaper since 2004, and currently resides in Columbia. He is also the principal singer-songwriter and plays guitar in St. Louis area country-rock band The Trophy Mules.