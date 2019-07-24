Division battle down to the wire

Waterloo second baseman Mitchell Krebs makes a play during a recent game.

The Monroe Division of the Mon-Clair League still has four teams in contention for the title entering the final week of action.

The Belleville Rockies lead the division at 15-5, followed by the Fairview Heights Redbirds at 15-7, Waterloo Millers at 14-6 and Millstadt Green Machine at 13-9.

The Valmeyer Lakers sit in last place at 6-18.

Waterloo, which went 2-1 over the weekend to remain in the hunt, hosts Cape Girardeau on Wednesday night and Millstadt for two on Saturday before traveling to Belleville for a crucial Sunday doubleheader…

Read more in this week’s issue, or click here to subscribe.