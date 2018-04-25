Democrats have candidate for county clerk

Jason Jones of Waterloo, a Democrat, will run against Republican candidate Jonathan McLean in November for the Monroe County clerk seat being vacated by Dennis Knobloch.

Jones told the Republic-Times he knew he wanted to run for office and thought now was the perfect opportunity.

“Public service has always been something I wanted to do all my life. I always thought it would be later,” he explained. “I thought I would be older, but I feel like I’m the right man for the job.”

Jones added that no one else in his party stepped up to run and his wife gave him a push, knowing he was interested in politics. One of his motivations behind running is to “bring balance and accountability back to our county government.”

“Everything is Republican and they can do just about anything they want,” he explained.

Jones, who received a bachelor of arts degree in history from Northeastern Illinois University, said if elected he would work to keep the polls secure and up-to-date. Jones has served as a poll watcher and precinct committeeman for the Democratic party.

He also mentioned including more election-related services online, such as residents being able to look up what ward or precinct they live in.

“I’ve had a lot of people close to me approach me about doing that,” he said…>>>

