Death Notices | 8/2/2017

Cecilia B. Toenjes Cecilia B. Toenjes, 75, of Columbia, died July 26, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis. Visitation was July 30, at Lawlor Funeral Home and July 31, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia. A funeral Mass was celebrated July 31, at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating. Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

Republic-Times The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.