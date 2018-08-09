Death Notices | 8/8/2018
By Republic-Times
on August 8, 2018 at 8:25 pm
Shirley J. Morrow
Shirley J. Morrow, 86, of Columbia, died Aug. 3, 2018.
Visitation and funeral services were Aug. 6, at St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia, Rev. Kristofer Avise-Rouse officiating.
Interment followed at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.
Jason Sutter
Jason Sutter, 61, of Dupo, died Aug. 3, 2018, in Centreville.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.
Per Jason’s wishes, he will be cremated following the visitation.
Sandra Kay Kirby
Sandra Kay Kirby (nee Royer), 67, of Millstadt, died Aug. 3, 2018, in Waterloo.
Per Sandra’s request, she will be cremated and there will be no services.
