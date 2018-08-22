Death Notices | 8/22/2018

Fred H. Wiegand
Fred H. Wiegand, 75, of Red Bud, died Aug. 19, 2018, in Belleville.
A memorial visitation and memorial service were Aug. 21-22, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud, Pastor Mark Nebel officiating.
Janet L. Edmiston
Janet L. Edmiston (nee Landgraf), 74, of Ballwin, Mo., died Aug. 16, 2018, in Chesterfield, Mo.
Visitation was Aug. 20, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and Aug. 21 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.
A funeral Mass was celebrated at the Church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.
Interment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.