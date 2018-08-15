Death Notices | 8/15/2018

Glen Casteel Jr.

Glen Casteel Jr., 93, of Landmark Commons, Waterloo, Iowa, died Aug. 10, 2018.

Visitation will be 9-10 a.m. Aug. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 21, at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at Monroe City Cemetery, Monroe City.

Helen M. Coleman

Helen M. Coleman (nee Frederick), 77, of Fairview Heights, formerly of Dupo, died Aug. 8, 2018, in Maryville.

Visitation was Aug. 9, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

A graveside service was Aug. 10, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Nema Dockins

Nema Dockins (nee Collins), 89, of Waterloo, formerly of Belleville, died Aug. 11, 2018, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Aug. 14-15, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Jeff Earnhart officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Charles Henry Smith

Charles Henry Smith, 80 of Cahokia, died Aug. 9, 2018, in Shiloh.

Visitation and funeral services were Aug. 13-14, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.