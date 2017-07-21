Death Notices | 7/26/2017
By Republic-Times
on July 21, 2017 at 1:29 pm
Isabel E. Gibbons
Isabel E. Gibbons (nee Schultz), 97, of Waterloo, died July 19, 2017, in Waterloo.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. July 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.
Interment will follow at Ellis Grove Cemetery, Ellis Grove.
Patrick J. Cotter
Patrick J. Cotter, 41, of Waterloo, died July 20, 2017, in Waterloo.
No services will be held.
