Death Notices | 7/26/2017

Isabel E. Gibbons

Isabel E. Gibbons (nee Schultz), 97, of Waterloo, died July 19, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. July 22, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services are at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at Ellis Grove Cemetery, Ellis Grove.

Patrick J. Cotter

Patrick J. Cotter, 41, of Waterloo, died July 20, 2017, in Waterloo.

No services will be held.