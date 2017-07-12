Death Notices | 7/12/2017

Karen C. Harbison

Karen C. Harbison (nee Branson), 78, of Kansas City, Mo., died July 2, 2017.

Visitation and funeral services were July 6-7, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Brenda D. Templeman

Brenda D. Templeman (nee Joplin), 72, of Dupo, died July 3, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were July 6, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Interment followed at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia.