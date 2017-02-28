Death Notices | 3/1/2017

Mildred E. Meyer

Mildred E. Meyer (nee Rippelmeyer), 98, of Union, Mo., died Feb. 25, 2017, in St. Clair, Mo.

Visitation is 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 5, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo,

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. March 5, at the funeral home, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

Salvatore A. Lombardo

Salvatore A. Lombardo, 83, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2017, in St. Louis.

A memorial visitation was Feb. 24-25, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass was celebrated Feb. 25, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh C.M. and Deacon Doug Boyer officiating.

A private interment will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, St. Louis.

Emma Ruth Stamm

Emma Ruth Stamm (nee Tabers), 95, of Columbia, formerly of East Carondelet, died Feb. 26, 2017, at Integrity Health Care of Columbia, Columbia.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. March 8, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. March 9, at the funeral home, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.