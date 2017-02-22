Death Notices | 2/22/2017

Rose Imrie

Rose Imrie, 75, of Hecker, formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Thelma Burgonio-Watson officiating.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

Edward Eugene Payne

Edward Eugene Payne, 77, of Patton, Mo., died Feb. 14, 2017, in Patton, Mo.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

Vernon L. Meister

Vernon L. Meister, 86, of Benton, formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2017, in Benton.

Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.

Interment will be at a future date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.