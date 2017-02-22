 Death Notices | 2/22/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 2/22/2017

February 22, 2017

Rose Imrie
Rose   Imrie, 75, of Hecker, formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2017, in St. Louis.
Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 21, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Thelma Burgonio-Watson officiating.
Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

Edward Eugene Payne
Edward Eugene Payne, 77, of Patton, Mo., died Feb. 14, 2017, in Patton, Mo.
Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Interment followed at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

Vernon L. Meister
Vernon L. Meister, 86, of Benton, formerly of Waterloo, died Feb. 16, 2017, in Benton.
Visitation and funeral services were Feb. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, Pastor Merlyn Lawrence officiating.
Interment will be at a future date at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.


