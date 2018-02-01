Death Notices | 2/7/2018

Dorothy I. Graff Dorothy I. Graff, 79, of Columbia, died Jan. 29, 2018. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 3, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, East Carondelet. Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 3, at the church, Pastor William Edward Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery, Millstadt.

