Death Notices | 12/6/2017

Dorothy Louise Roethe

Dorothy Louise Roethe, 89, died Nov. 26, 2017.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, at the church, Pastor Steven Theiss officiating.

Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, DuQuoin.

Paula L. Branson

Paula L. Branson (nee Burnett), 54, of Red Bud, died Nov. 29, 2017, in Belleville.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.