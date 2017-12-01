 Death Notices | 12/6/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 12/6/2017

By on December 1, 2017 at 1:58 pm

Dorothy Louise Roethe
Dorothy Louise Roethe, 89, died Nov. 26, 2017.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Dec. 4, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Columbia.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, at the church, Pastor Steven Theiss officiating.
Graveside services will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, DuQuoin.

Paula L. Branson
Paula L. Branson (nee Burnett), 54, of Red Bud, died Nov. 29, 2017, in Belleville.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 1, and 9-10 a.m. Dec. 2, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Dec. 2 at the funeral home, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.
Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery, Valmeyer.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County’s hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the “Subscribe” page on this website.