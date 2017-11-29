Death Notices | 11/29/2017
By Republic-Times
on November 29, 2017 at 2:36 pm
Ronald Patrick Devlin
Ronald Patrick Devlin, 75, of Columbia, died Nov. 24, 2017.
Funeral services will be private.
Alfred A. Smith
Alfred A. Smith, 62, of Dupo, died Nov. 23, 2017, in Columbia.
Visitation was Nov. 28, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia.
Cremation followed.
Rose I. Kult
Rose I. Kult, 84, of Columbia, died Nov. 26, 2017.
Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 1, at Lake View Memorial Gardens, Fairview Heights.
Republic-Times
