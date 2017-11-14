Death Notices | 11/15/2017

Shirley M. “Mae Mae” Dell

Shirley M. “Mae Mae” Dell (nee Carron), 81, of Dupo, died Nov. 13, 2017, at Memorial Care Center, Belleville.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 16, at the funeral home, Rev. Roger Reid officiating.

Clinton Proffer

Clinton Proffer, 90, of Dupo, died Nov. 12, 2017, at his residence.

Visitation is 9:30-11 a.m. Nov. 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dupo.

A memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 16, at the church, Fr. Linus Umoren officiating.

Clinton gifted his body to Saint Louis University School of Medicine.

Tami D. Overbay

Tami D. Overbay, 55, of Dupo, died Nov. 11, 2017, at DePaul Hospital, St. Louis.

Visitation and funeral services were Nov. 13, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo, Reverend Roger Reid officiating.

Travis Ray Schlemmer

Travis Ray Schlemmer, 36, of Columbia, died Nov. 10, 2017, in Columbia.

Private services will be held.

Peggy J. Gravot

Peggy J. Gravot (nee Roush), 74, of Columbia, died Nov. 9, 2017, at Integrity Health Care, Columbia.

Per her wishes, private family services will take place.

Rev. Mary Ellen Kitson

Rev. Mary Ellen Kitson (nee Trisler), 86, of Fairview Heights, died Nov. 13, 2017, in Red Bud.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 16, at the funeral home, Pastor Hal Santos and Pastor Tim Hartley officiating.

Michael F. Welsch

Michael F. Welsch, 64, a long time resident of Waterloo, died Nov. 13, 2017, in Red Bud.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 15, and 8-9:30 a.m. Nov. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Nov. 16, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo, Rev. Sebastian Ukoh C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Madonnaville.