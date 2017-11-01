Death Notices | 11/1/2017

Ruthmarie Polansky

Ruthmarie Polansky (nee Cleeremans), 76, of Waterloo, died Oct. 24, 2017, in St. Louis.

A memorial visitation is 9-11 a.m. Nov. 4, at Christ Community Church, Columbia.

A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the church, Pastor Jared Parker officiating.

Daniel Whelan

Daniel Whelan, 52, of Columbia, died Oct. 27, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 3-8:30 p.m., Nov. 2, and 9-9:45 a.m., Nov. 3, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 3, at the church, Father Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

Diane E. Tharp

Diane E. Tharp, 55, of Columbia, died Oct. 30, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon, Nov. 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at noon Nov. 9, at the church, Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Mrs. Tharp was cremated, according to her wishes.

Walter F. Beil

Walter F. Beil, 93, of Millstadt, died Oct. 29, 2017, in Waterloo.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Nov. 2, and 10-11 a.m. Nov. 3, at Leesman Funeral Home, Millstadt.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 3, at the funeral home, Rev. Darrell Weber officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery, Millstadt.

Clifford F. Basinski

Clifford F. Basinski, 86, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, died Oct. 30, 2017, at Oak Hill, Waterloo.

There will be a gathering of family and friends 4-8 p.m. Nov. 7, at Leesman Funeral Home, Dupo.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.