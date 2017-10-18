 Death Notices | 10/18/2017 - Republic-Times | News

Death Notices | 10/18/2017

Vickie Lynn Brooks
Vickie Lynn Brooks (nee Henneberry), 62, of Waterloo, died Oct. 12, 2017, in St. Louis.
Visitation was Oct. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.
A private family funeral will be held.

Jacqueline Lydia Moskodauz
Jacqueline Lydia Moskodauz, 79, of East Carondelet, died Oct. 12, 2017, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.
All services will be private.

Mark D. Clatterbuck
Mark D. Clatterbuck, 67, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, died Oct. 11, 2017, at The Heart Hospital Baylor, Plano, Texas.
Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 17-18, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Rev. William Engfehr officiating.
Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville.

Charline M. “Chunky” Pashia
Charlene M. “Chunky” Pashia (nee Rau), 87, of Dupo, died Oct. 14, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 17, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia,  Reverend Ron Pashia officiating.
Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.


