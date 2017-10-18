Death Notices | 10/18/2017

Vickie Lynn Brooks

Vickie Lynn Brooks (nee Henneberry), 62, of Waterloo, died Oct. 12, 2017, in St. Louis.

Visitation was Oct. 16, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A private family funeral will be held.

Jacqueline Lydia Moskodauz

Jacqueline Lydia Moskodauz, 79, of East Carondelet, died Oct. 12, 2017, at Memorial Hospital, Belleville.

All services will be private.

Mark D. Clatterbuck

Mark D. Clatterbuck, 67, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, died Oct. 11, 2017, at The Heart Hospital Baylor, Plano, Texas.

Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 17-18, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Rev. William Engfehr officiating.

Interment followed at Valhalla Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Belleville.

Charline M. “Chunky” Pashia

Charlene M. “Chunky” Pashia (nee Rau), 87, of Dupo, died Oct. 14, 2017, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

Visitation and funeral services were Oct. 17, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, Reverend Ron Pashia officiating.

Interment followed at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.