Death Notice | 9/19/2018

Rodney Allgire Rodney Michael Allgire, 60, of Valmeyer, died Sept. 11, 2018, in Valmeyer. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Sept. 13, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. Funeral services will be at 7 p.m. at the funeral home, Father Felix Chukwuma officiating. Interment will be private.

