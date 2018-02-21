Death Notice | 2/28/2018
By Republic-Times
on February 21, 2018 at 5:23 pm
Charles ‘Allen’ King
Charles “Allen” King, 54, of Columbia, died Feb. 19, 2018, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Feb. 23, at Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, and aa a.m. to noon Feb. 24, at Hope Christian Church, Columbia.
Funeral services will be at noon Feb. 23, at the church.
Interment will follow at Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.
