Death investigation in Maeystown

The death of a 40-year-old Monroe County man is under investigation after emergency personnel responded to what was reported to 911 as a fatal gunshot wound at a residence in the 1200 block of Mill Street in Maeystown shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill identified the deceased as Kenneth “Kenny” Schmidt II, 40, of Waterloo. Hill declined to comment on the nature of death at this time. An autopsy was set to take place Wednesday.

The coroner’s office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department are handling the case.

Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo is handling funeral arrangements for Schmidt.